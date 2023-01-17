New Man Utd striker Weghorst has point to prove

London (AFP) – New Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst says he has unfinished business in the Premier League and is hungry to prove himself after his shock loan move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side are fourth in the table after five straight league wins but have been short of forward power this season, especially after last month's dramatic exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United's January move for Weghorst surprised the Netherlands international, with the 30-year-old saying it was a "special moment" when he found out about the interest from his agent.

The towering frontman had been on loan at Turkish club Besiktas from Burnley but a deal was struck last week that led to a switch from the English Championship leaders to United for the rest of the season.

Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg last year but was unable to prevent the side dropping into the second tier of the English game.

"For me, it was not done, it was not finished," he told United club media. "It didn't work out the first time as I hoped and I'm really hungry to show myself, to help the team.

"Of course, we are on a really good track now.

"The last couple of weeks, months actually, it's going really positive here and I just want to contribute and give my best and give my all for the club and I try to be a part of the successful (direction) we are going."

Weghorst watched United's impressive 2-1 comeback victory against rivals Manchester City from the stands at the weekend and could make his United debut at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Ten Hag's side are looking for a 10th straight win in all competitions.

Weghorst, who scored two goals at the World Cup in Qatar, said his game would suit the pressing style favoured by Ten Hag.

"That's something I am capable of and that's also something in the way the trainer wants to play," he said.

"He wants to play aggressive, he wants to go high on the pitch, try to recover the ball there as quickly as possible and I think I can help the team with that."

© 2023 AFP