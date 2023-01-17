Rublev ends former finalist Thiem's Australian Open

Melbourne (AFP) – The 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem's Australian Open ended in the first round on Tuesday, with the former world number three crashing out to fifth seed Andrey Rublev in a setback on his return from injury.

Advertising Read more

While Russia's Rublev held a clear advantage in terms of current ranking, Thiem had a far greater Grand Slam pedigree as the US Open champion in 2020. He is also a two-time finalist at Roland Garros.

But the Austrian, ranked 98, was outplayed in 36 Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) heat as he continued his return from a wrist injury which kept him off court for nine months across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Rublev banked a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win on John Cain Arena -- his first of the year after two defeats in warm-up events, with either Australia's Max Purcell or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori his next opponent.

"First of all I'm happy that I was able to get through in straight sets. It was super hot today so happy I can save some energy for future matches," said Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne in 2021 and won four titles last year.

"When you play against Dominic, it's never easy.

"We are really good friends and I know he is going through not easy times, so I just want to wish him all the best to come back at the same level that he belongs as fast as possible."

Thiem has shown encouraging signs on his return to the tour, rising from outside the top 350 to breach the top 100 this year after semi-final runs last year at Gstaad, Gijon and Antwerp.

It was a seventh meeting between the pair but their first at a Grand Slam, with Rublev now leading 5-2.

© 2023 AFP