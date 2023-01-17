Townsend says Six Nations could be his last as Scotland coach

Edinburgh (AFP) – Gregor Townsend said Tuesday that this year's Six Nations could be his last as Scotland coach, confirming he has not held talks about extending a contract that ends later this year.

It has been widely speculated that the 49-year-old, who took over in 2017, will be leaving his post after the World Cup in France in September and October.

After naming a 40-man squad for the Six Nations, he told reporters: "I'm not contracted beyond this year so of course" (it could be a last Six Nations as Scotland coach).

The former Scotland fly-half, asked if he would like clarity about his future before the World Cup, replied: "Yes, of course. But we'll just have to wait and see.

"No discussions have been had and I don't see them taking place until after the Six Nations."

However, he did go some way towards confirming reports in the French media that he had been approached about taking up a position in France's national set-up following the World Cup.

"I did get a contact from France, but it was just an initial enquiry and there was nothing further from that because we obviously play France in the Six Nations so I didn't want to talk any further with them about that," said Townsend.

