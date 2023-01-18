McDonald ousts injured Nadal at Australian Open

2023 Australian Open

Mackenzie McDonald enjoyed the biggest win of his career on Wednesday at the Australian Open with a straight sets defeat of the top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The 27-year-old American - ranked 65 in the world - won 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes against the 36-year-old Spaniard who had been struggling with a hip injury to advance to the third round in Melbourne.

“He's an incredible champion," said McDonald. "He’s never going to give up, regardless of the situation, so even closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough. I kept focusing on myself in the end and got through.”

It was Nadal’s earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since bowing out in the first round in Melbourne in 2016 against the world number 45 Fernando Verdasco.

McDonald won only four games when he last played Nadal at the French Open in 2020.

But he blazed into their second encounter. He opened up a 4-1 lead and held off Nadal's fightback to clinch the set 6-4 after 46 minutes.

McDonald broke early in the second set but was quickly pegged back to 2-2.

However Nadal's errors - provoked by McDonald's flat drives - returned and Nadal lost his service again before pulling up after trying to chase a forehand.

The physio was called and he could be heard saying "hip" in Spanish before leaving the court for a medical timeout.

He returned but was a diminished entity.

"I’m really happy with how I started that match," said McDonald. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well, too. So I was really taking it to him. The last time we played, he kicked my butt.”

While Nadal nurses his wounds and fends off the inevitable questions about retirement after nearly two decades on the professional circuit, McDonald will take on either the qualifier Dalibor Svrcina from the Czech Republic or the 33rd seed Yoshihito Nishioka for a place in the last-16.

“It's a tough moment. It's a tough day,” lamented Nadal who had been seeking a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

“I can't say that I am not destroyed mentally at this moment, because I would be lying.”

