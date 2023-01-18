Sacked Wallabies coach Rennie says he had support of players

Sacked Australian coach Dave Rennie says he had the support of players and staff

Melbourne (AFP) – Sacked Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said on Wednesday he was disappointed to be dumped just eight months out from the World Cup, insisting he had the support of the team and staff.

The New Zealander, who took over from Michael Cheika at the end of 2019, was shown the door on Monday after only five wins from 14 Tests last year and replaced by former England boss Eddie Jones.

Rennie said he had received hundreds of messages of support from current and former players, coaches, administrators and others since his shock firing.

"The support has been immense and much appreciated from the more than 500 messages I've received," he said in his first comments since being let go.

"I've loved my time with the team. They're outstanding young men who are keen to learn and prepared to work hard."

Rennie, who is well respected, has been linked with a move to Kobe Steelers in Japan.

He did not comment on his future, only saying that he was "disappointed I won't be able to see out my contract in the way I agreed to back in 2019".

"But (I) leave knowing I had the full support of the playing group and the staff," he added.

"I certainly felt we have made massive shifts over the past three years both on and off the field, which is off the back of a hell of a lot of hard work put in by good people.

"I wish Eddie, the staff and the team all the best in what's a massive year."

© 2023 AFP