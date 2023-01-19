Antetokounmpo leads East in latest NBA All-Star voting

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the lead in NBA All-Star voting among Eastern Conference players

New York (AFP) – Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has overtaken Brooklyn's Kevin Durant at the top Eastern Conference vote-getter in the third fan voting returns for the NBA All-Star Game.

The results announced by the NBA on Thursday put Antetokounmpo on track to captain a team in the February 19 mid-season exhibition in Salt Lake City.

Fan voting, which continues through Saturday, counts for 50% of the starter voting. A media panel and ballots of NBA players will account for 25% each of the final vote.

Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA said, while Durant, who is currently sidelined by a sprained knee, was 132,014 votes behind.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has the most votes in the West and is the overall top vote-getter with 6,506,682.

James has been a captain in all five of the editions in which the NBA has used the format appointing the players with the most votes as captains who then pick their teams from the elected starters.

James-led teams are 5-0 in the format.

Behind James in Western Conference frontcourt voting are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

At guard, Golden State's Stephen Curry leads the way ahead of Dallas star Luka Doncic.

Behind Antetokounmpo and Durant in East frontcourt voting, Boston's Jayson Tatum increased his lead over Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

Boston's Kyrie Irving and Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell remained one-two in voting for Eastern Conference guards.

The NBA All-Star Game captains and starters will be announced on January 26.

