Struggling Rodgers questions focus of some of his Leicester squad

London (AFP) – Under-pressure Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has questioned the focus of some of his players as the Foxes fight to stay in the Premier League.

Advertising Read more

The former Liverpool boss also alluded to the "invisible" challenges he has faced this season, with Leicester just two points above the relegation zone.

The Foxes are at home to in-form Brighton on Saturday as they seek to end a run of four straight league defeats since the top flight resumed after the World Cup.

Several players were expected to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of last season, including Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard, but they are still at the club.

Rodgers hinted that all was not well with the attitude of some of his squad.

"The ambition when I joined this club was to disrupt the market and we were in a great position to do that," he said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"The pandemic and some of the invisible challenges that people on the outside wouldn't see has made it difficult for us.

"It is about continually looking to reinforce the qualities of the players. Some have been here a long time and maybe some players felt they were maybe going to get a move to other clubs, so-called bigger clubs, and it hasn't quite happened.

"My job is to work with the squad here and maximise the talent. We have been able to do that for the majority of time we have been here. There is no doubt we need to continue with that. It's about consistency at this level."

Midfielder James Maddison, who failed to play for England at the World Cup, is nearing a return following knee problems.

"James is doing very well so we are hoping he can be involved in the squad at the weekend," said Rodgers.

© 2023 AFP