Leinster stay perfect in Champions Cup as Quins book last-16 berth

Try time: La Rochelle hooker Quentin Lespiaucq scores his second try against Northampton

Paris (AFP) – Leinster claimed a fourth successive win in the Champions Cup on Saturday, a 36-10 victory over Racing 92 securing top seeding in the last 16.

Advertising Read more

The four-time European champions scored five second-half tries through Hugo Keenan, who crossed twice, Josh van der Flier, Jimmy O'Brien and captain Garry Ringrose in the last minute.

Janick Tarrit and Christian Wade scored tries for the French side who were eliminated from the tournament.

Harlequins held off Sharks 39-29 to qualify for the knock-out rounds while the South Africans' late bonus point should give them a home tie in Durban.

Danny Care celebrated his 350th appearance for Quins with a try and there were also scores for Alex Dombrandt, Cadan Murley, Stephan Lewies and Nick David.

Quins led 21-8 in the first 20 minutes alone against a team featuring South Africa stars such as Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

Giant lock Etzebeth scored a memorable try for the Sharks by robbing the ball at a scrum before sprinting the length of the pitch to score.

Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse also scored for the Sharks.

"This win feels really good for a number of reasons," said Harlequins boss Tabai Matson.

"It's been five weeks since we've won so to be back in the winning circle, playing in a manner we're really proud of and delivering a good performance with five tries. It's a great feeling."

Defending champions La Rochelle completed a sweep of their four group games as they won 31-13 against 13-man Northampton to secure a home tie in the next round.

Levani Botia scored the opening try and the French team added four more through Quentin Lespiaucq (two), Gregory Alldritt and UJ Seuteni.

Hooker George McGuigan scored two tries as Gloucester also made the next stage with a 26-17 victory over Bordeaux-Begles in France.

In Cape Town, Stormers stretched their winning home run to 18 games with a 30-16 win over Clermont to also go through.

Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies, Dan du Plessis and Deon Fourie all scored for the South African side.

Clermont, who sacked coach Jono Gibbes in midweek, were eliminated.

The yellow-carding of their fly-half Anthony Belleau in the second half proved fatal for Clermont as they conceded three tries while they were a man down.

Exeter piled on the misery for French sides with a 40-3 win over Castres.

Castres paid a heavy price for their indiscipline with backrow forward Feibyan Tukino sent off for a dangerous tackle, while Baptiste Delaporte, Mathieu Babillot and Aurelien Azar were all yellow carded.

England internationals Henry Slade, Sam Simmonds and Jack Nowell scored tries for Exeter as did Wales forward Christ Tshiunza while they also benefitted from a penalty try.

In Saturday's late match, Ulster defeated Sale 22-11 to make the knockout round where they are likely to face Leinster for a quarter-final place.

© 2023 AFP