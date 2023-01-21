Sorloth strikes again as Real Sociedad beat Rayo

Madrid (AFP) – Alexander Sorloth continued his fine goalscoring run to help Real Sociedad earn a 2-0 win at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Imanol Alguacil's side pulled level with second place Real Madrid on 38 points, three behind leaders Barcelona, although the top two have played two fewer games.

Real also moved 10 points clear of fourth placed Atletico Madrid, who welcome Real Valladolid later Saturday.

The visitors opened the scoring at Vallecas after 15 minutes when veteran playmaker David Silva set up Norwegian striker Sorloth, who prodded home.

The striker now has five goals in his last five league games for the club, helping drive La Real into the upper echelons of the table.

Without key midfielders Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi, injured and suspended respectively, Real Sociedad weren't at their best but did well to ward off Rayo's attacks.

Ander Barrenetxea doubled the Basque side's lead in the 36th minute with a tidy finish when a flicked-on corner found its way through to him at the back post.

It was the 21-year-old forward's first start since a severe hamstring injury in January 2022.

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro made an excellent save to keep out Florian Lejeune's header after the break.

Alguacil's men did well in the second half to maintain their lead without much fuss, securing their fifth consecutive league win.

Barcelona host Getafe on Sunday while Real Madrid travel to face Athletic Bilbao, among other games.

