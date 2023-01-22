Feller quickest in Kitzbuehel slalom first run

Austria's Manuel Feller was quickest in Sunday's first run

Kitzbühel (Austria) (AFP) – Austrian Manuel Feller was first out of the start hut and remained in pole for the men's World Cup slalom in Kitzbuehel on Sunday.

Feller timed 52.18 seconds in the first leg down a super-icy Ganslern slope in the Austrian resort.

Norway's Lucas Braathen sat second, at 0.31sec, with Germany's Linus Strasser third (+0.50).

France's Olympic champion Clement Noel was fourth, three-hundredths of a second further adrift.

A trio of Swiss racers, Loic Meillard, Ramon Zenhaeusern and 2020 winner Daniel Yule, then followed.

World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway was 13th, 1.32sec off Feller's pace, just ahead of teammate and two-time winner Henrik Kristoffersen, at 1.45. Defending champion Dave Ryding of Britain sat 16th (+1.56).

The second leg is scheduled for 1230 GMT, with the top 30 finishers from the first leg racing in reverse order.

