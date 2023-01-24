Glasgow sack Scotland wing McLean over abuse case

Rufus McLean scoring for Scotland on his Test debut against Tonga in 2021

Glasgow (AFP) – Scotland wing Rufus McLean has had his contract terminated by Glasgow Warriors after pleading guilty to domestic abuse charges, the club announced Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The 22-year-old faced charges in an Edinburgh court last week.

An internal disciplinary hearing, held in conjunction with Scottish Rugby, concluded that McLean's actions and admission of guilt to abuse charges under Scottish law constituted gross misconduct and breach of contract.

McLean, who was suspended by his club side last week, was informed of the decision on Tuesday and has the right to appeal.

"Glasgow Warriors prides itself on being a family-centred club and are proud to always represent our fans and our city," said managing director Al Kellock in a statement.

"Rufus admitted domestic abuse and his actions cannot be condoned which has resulted in his employment with Glasgow Warriors ending.

"We have taken this matter extremely seriously. Sadly, with any crime there is a victim and as a club we want to acknowledge the impact on the young woman involved."

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson added: "I fully support the approach taken by Glasgow Warriors in ending Rufus McLean's employment with the club.

"There is no place in today's society for any form of abuse and his actions have impacted not only his club and rugby in Scotland but more importantly the life of his former partner, which is both sad and regrettable.

"We will continue to take a strong stand against any behaviour which either breaks the law or brings our game and its values into disrepute."

McLean, born in Boston in the United States, made 26 appearances for Glasgow and has also won three full Scotland caps, scoring two tries on his Test debut against Tonga at Murrayfield in October 2021.

© 2023 AFP