49ers' Omenihu will play despite arrest says Shanahan

Miami (AFP) – San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday's NFC Championship game despite being arrested by police on suspicion of domestic violence head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department said Omenihu was detained on Monday, less than 24 hours after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to set up Sunday's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We're letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he's healthy he'll play this week," Shanahan said during Wednesday's press conference.

"We've looked into it for the last 24 hours. Not necessarily myself, but other people. We feel very good letting the legal process take care of itself and don't feel we should kick him off the team at this time," he added.

Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, Omenihu could face a six-game suspension if the allegation of domestic violence is confirmed.

The 25-year-old is out on bail after being initially taken into custody.

Police said that they had been called by Omenihu's girlfriend on Monday who complained of being shoved to the ground during an altercation.

The police statement said that the girlfriend did not have any visible signs of injury but complained of pain to her arm.

Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers after starting his career with the Houston Texans.

He recorded 4.5 sacks during the regular season and also had two sacks in the 49ers playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

