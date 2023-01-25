Rublev says getting better despite seventh major quarter-final loss

Melbourne (AFP) – Andrey Rublev said on Wednesday that he was a better player than before even as he lost a Grand Slam quarter-final for an agonising seventh time.

The Russian fifth seed was blasted off court 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in Melbourne by nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic to once again miss out on a semi-final.

"Like always I will try to take experience, lessons. The things that I need to improve I think is very clear," said the 25-year-old.

"Now I have enough time to prepare, to work, especially with some guys from the new team that I have now. We can build a great two weeks of practice before I will start indoor season.

"We'll see. Now I have to use this time in a smart way, to really work hard and improve some things."

World number six Rublev, who has won 13 ATP titles, said he knew what to expect from Djokovic -- but stopping him is another matter.

"There was nothing that impressed me because he's one of the best. I knew he's going to be really tough, that's it, it's very simple," he said.

Despite the lop-sided scoreline and his inability to get past the quarter-final roadblock, Rublev insisted he is in a better place now than at previous Grand Slams.

"Mental-wise I feel this Slam was much better than the previous ones, so for sure I feel I'm a better player, I feel better physically also.

"Hopefully I can keep improving."

© 2023 AFP