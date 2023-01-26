No Russians, no problem as Conti and Macii win Euro pairs title

Smile please! From left to right, second placed Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini, winners Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii and third placed Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel pose for a selfie

Paris (AFP) – Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii won the pairs title at the European figure skating championships at Espoo in Finland on Thursday, taking full advantage of the absence of the traditionally dominant Russians.

Conti and Macii followed up a solid short program that put them ahead of the field to rack up a total of 195.13 points after the free skate.

A second Italian pair, Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini came a surprise second having only finished fifth in their short program taking 186.96 pts.

Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel were third on 184.26.

"It means so much to us, we really love skating for our country," said Macii after a performance to the soundtrack of the movie, "Cinema Paradisio".

"We made some obvious mistakes, we don't really know why, but the public was for us and really pushed us to do better on the elements that came after.

"I think we deserve to party tonight."

Russian skaters are banned from the tournament following the invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, Russia swept the podium in the event.

Russia also dominated the 2022 medals in the women's event but on Thursday it was the turn of Georgia's Anastasia Gubanova to shine.

She topped the short program with 69.81 points, with Belgian favourite Loena Hendrickx in second on 67.85.

"I didn't expect this score because I didn't skate in an ideal way," said Gubanova, who was competing for Russia until the summer of 2021.

"It's my second European Championships. I feel like I've gained experience and I'm managing to be calmer. I am trying not to think about the medal too much."

The deciding free program takes place on Saturday.

