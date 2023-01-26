South Korea's Oh grateful to Postecoglou for dream Celtic move

Glasgow (AFP) – South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu vowed to repay Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou for his persistence after finally completing his dream move to Europe.

The 21-year-old told reporters on Thursday that he first heard about the Scottish champions' interest back in September.

But the deal was only finalised earlier this week when Celtic paid Suwon Samsung Bluewings a reported £2.5 million ($3 million).

"The moment I heard about the offer I always dreamed about coming over to Celtic. When Celtic offered I didn't have to think about anything else," Oh said.

"As a boy I always dreamed about moving to a European club - it was one of my big aims."

Oh joins Celtic's collection of Asian talent, with six Japanese players having followed Postecoglou to Scotland from the J-League over the past two years.

The striker said the patience of the former Australia boss to get his preferred target was key to the transfer's completion.

"It was a pretty long few months of negotiations. It would have been easy for the manager to give up when it doesn't seem like working out but I'm very grateful that the manager didn't give me up," he added.

"I'm very happy to finally be here. As much as the manager wanted me, I want to pay him back by scoring a lot of goals."

Oh could make his debut when Celtic travel to Dundee United on Sunday looking to take another step towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

"I want to give a good impression on my debut and a match that no-one can ever forget," said Oh.

