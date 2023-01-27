Beaten Tommy Paul vows not to be 'one-hit wonder'

Tommy Paul is determined not to be a 'one-hit wonder'

Melbourne (AFP) – Tommy Paul admitted Novak Djokovic was in a different league after being blasted off court in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday, but vowed to bounce back and not be a "one-hit wonder".

The American, in the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time, put up early resistance on Rod Laver Arena before the Serbian great moved up a gear to cruise home 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Djokovic is one victory away from a 10th Melbourne crown and 22nd Slam title.

"He's definitely an unbelievable player, especially here in Australia. In the locker room, I think no one really wants to see him on their part of the draw," the world number 35 said.

"But in the semis of a Slam you're not going to get a bad player. So to play him here, it was a cool experience.

"I knew he was going to play really, really well. Obviously I wish I played a lot better today."

Despite the defeat the 25-year-old Paul enjoyed his best Grand Slam and is projected to break into the top 20 for the first time when the new rankings come out on Monday, rising to 19.

He said he was "stoked" to make the semi-finals.

"Great, great two weeks for me," said Paul, the first American man into the last four of the Australian Open since Andy Roddick in 2009.

"Obviously I've got to carry it throughout the whole season. It's about consistency, you know? I don't want to be a one-hit wonder.

"I want to keep moving up the rankings. It would be nice to end the year top 10. I feel like the way I started the year is the right path to do it.

"Hopefully get some titles, too," added Paul following his surprise run to the last four.

"I don't want to just lose in semi-finals. I want to have my name on some trophies this year."

