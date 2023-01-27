Daly ruled out of England's Six Nations campaign

London (AFP) – England have suffered a Six Nations injury blow after Elliot Daly was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring problem.

Daly sustained the injury in Saracens' Champions Cup defeat against Edinburgh last Sunday.

Capped 57 times, Daly had been on course to feature in the Six Nations under new England coach Steve Borthwick after falling out of favour under his predecessor Eddie Jones.

But Saracens have confirmed the versatile back will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks while he recovers from the injury.

"Elliot Daly suffered a hamstring injury in the Heineken Champions Cup match against Edinburgh. It is estimated he will return to action in around 12 weeks," Saracens said in a statement on their website on Friday.

Borthwick had recalled Daly to the Six Nations squad as reward for his explosive start to this season, but instead he has become another victim of England's growing injury list.

Hookers Luke Cowan-Dickie and George McGuigan have already been ruled out, while Jamie George is a doubt for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4 because of concussion.

Courtney Lawes is struggling with a calf problem suffered on Northampton duty last weekend.

Flanker Tom Curry is not expected to return from hamstring damage until later in the Six Nations.

However, Borthwick has been boosted by the returns of Henry Arundell and Anthony Watson from injury this weekend.

The wings are set to prove their fitness by featuring for London Irish and Leicester respectively.

© 2023 AFP