Laporte quits as boss of French rugby federation

Bernard Laport coached the France national team before becoming president of the country's rugby federation.

Bernard Laporte resigned as president of the French rugby federation (FFR) on Friday following a meeting of the game's most powerful executives.

Advertising Read more

Laporte's departure had been expected following his conviction last month for corruption and favouritism.

A court found he had shown favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsorship contract for the France national side to Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

Laporte was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence.

The 58-year-old was also banned from holding any post for two years.

However, all punishments have been put on hold following his decision to appeal against the verdict.

"I can confirm Bernard Laporte's resignation," said French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra following the session with the FFR's executive committee at the federation's headquarters in Marcoussis just outside Paris.

"I think he made the right decision," Oudéa-Castéra added. "He is someone who has made a contribution to French rugby, he also has positive elements in his record."

Laporte took charge as head coach of the France national squad in 2007. Under his watch, the side won the Six Nations Tournament four times in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2007. They also finished fourth at the 2003 and 2007 World Cups.

After nearly two years as sports minister in Nicolas Sarkozy's government, Laporte retured to business and coaching.

He became FFR president in 2016 and lobbied successfully for France to host the 2023 rugby World Cup.

On Tuesday, Laporte was released without charge after being detained as part of an investigation into an unrelated alleged tax fraud.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe