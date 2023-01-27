Tsitsipas and Djokovic advance to Australian Open final

2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at the Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic moved into the men's singles final of the Australian Open on Friday following victories over Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul respectively.

Tsitsipas, seeded third, won 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 to reach his second final at a Grand Slam tournament.

The 24-year-old Greek, who lost to Djokovic in the final at the 2021 French Open, had a chance to wrap up proceedings on Rod Laver Arena in straight sets when he served for the match at 5-4.

But he fluffed that advantage and then squandered two match points in the third set tiebreak which the 26-year-old Russian won by eight points to six.

Tsitsipas recovered his composure to finish off the 22nd seed in three hours and 21 minutes.

"I dreamed as a kid to maybe one day get to play in this court against the best players in the world," said Tsitsipas. "I'm extremely happy that I'm in the final."

Record

Djokovic will contest his 10th final at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old Serb, who is seeking a record-extending 10th crown in Melbourne, appeared in cruise control after racing into a 5-1 lead in the opening set against Paul.

But he allowed the 25-year-old American to claw his way back to 5-5. But that was as good as it got for the world number 35.

Djokovic claimed the opener 7-5 and rolled through the next two sets 6-1, 6-2.

"I know what's expected of me," said Djokovic after the victory.

"I've been in this situation so many times in my career. Experience helps also."

On Saturday the fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus will attempt to win her first Gand Slam singles title when she takes on the 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the women's final.

