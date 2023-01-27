West relishing Toulon opportunity in Biggar's Six Nations absence

Big chance? Ihaia West has started just 10 of Toulon's 19 games this season

Paris (AFP) – New Zealander Ihaia West said he will try to "get back to his best" for Toulon with first-choice fly-half Dan Biggar unavailable for the visit of Pau in the French Top 14 this Saturday.

Playmaker Biggar will be missing as he prepares for the start of the Six Nations next week with Wales, who open their campaign against Ireland in Dublin on February 4.

Toulon have suffered successive defeats to slip to ninth in the Top 14 table, seven points outside the play-off places.

"It's a good opportunity. Despite Dan's absence, crucial games are on the way, which can change our season," West told newspaper Var-Matin this week.

"So I have to help the team. It's up to me to succeed in getting back to my best."

British and Irish Lion stand-off Biggar moved to the Cote d'Azur from Northampton in December as Toulon added a second fly-half to their squad.

West joined at the start of the season after helping La Rochelle to their first Champions Cup title in May but he has been linked with a return to the Atlantic coast at the end of this campaign.

"Dan's arrival is very positive for the team, as it is for me. When you're the only fly-half, you know you'll play 80 minutes every weekend, it can make you too comfortable," 31-year-old West said.

Dan Biggar has scored 55 points in seven Toulon appearances this season © GAIZKA IROZ / AFP/File

"To have Dan, a legend of the sport, with huge experience is motivating."

Urios makes Clermont bow

Elsewhere in the French top flight this weekend, Christophe Urios takes charge of Clermont for the first time after replacing the sacked Jono Gibbes.

Urios, who left his position as Bordeaux-Begles head coach in November, takes his new side to Lyon with Clermont on a run of just one win in six games in all competitions.

"We're a bit weak at the moment, but we can't wait for Christophe's arrival to give us a boost," Clermont captain Arthur Iturria told Rugbyrama.

"I don't want this club to be in 10th place in the table. We have to be a little bit violent on the field."

Racing 92 host La Rochelle with the Parisians looking to bounce back after being knocked out of the Champions Cup last weekend.

On Sunday, league leaders Toulouse welcome Montpellier without eight players away with France's Six Nations squad including influential half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Saturday

Lyon v Clermont (1400), Bayonne v Brive, Toulon v Pau, Castres v Bordeaux-Begles, Perpignan v Stade Francais (1600), Racing 92 v La Rochelle (2005)

Sunday

Toulouse v Montpellier (2005)

