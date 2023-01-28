Home wildcards win Australian Open men's doubles title

Australia's Rinky Hijikata (L) and Jason Kubler pose with the trophy after victory against Poland's Jan Zielinski and Monaco's Hugo Nys during the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Australian Open

Melbourne (AFP) – Wildcard home duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler won a first Grand Slam crown with victory in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Australians did a celebratory chest bump and hugged tightly after defeating duo Hugo Nys of Monaco and Poland's Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), to the delight of the home crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

It was Hijikata and Kubler's first event as a doubles pairing and ensures that the trophy stays in home hands, having been won last year by Australians Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Rinky and I definitely didn't think this was happening two weeks ago. Bit of a pleasant surprise," said Kubler on court.

"I've got to thank Rinky, he was the reason we teamed up for this tournament. Two weeks later we've got this trophy."

