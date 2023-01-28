Lens miss chance to go level with PSG atop Ligue 1

Adrien Thomasson celebrates after scoring the equaliser for Lens against Troyes

Paris (AFP) – Lens missed the chance to go level on points with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday as they needed a late equaliser from substitute Adrien Thomasson to draw 1-1 away at Troyes.

The northerners appeared to be heading for just their second defeat of the campaign after a goal from former Liverpool youth Yasser Larouci put Troyes -- coached by the ex-Australia international Patrick Kisnorbo -- ahead five minutes into the second half.

Yet Thomasson, a January signing from Strasbourg, came off the bench to prod in a rebound two minutes from time and earn Lens a draw at the Stade de l'Aube.

The result leaves Lens two points behind leaders PSG, who host Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening.

Third-placed Marseille can now climb above Lens on goal difference with a win at home to fourth-placed Monaco in Saturday's late game.

Earlier on Saturday, Marseille announced that they had reached an agreement to sign Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi from Ligue 1 rivals Angers.

The fee for the midfielder is expected to be in the region of 10 million euros ($10.9 million).

