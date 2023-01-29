Odermatt completes Cortina super-G double to pull away from rivals

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) (AFP) – Marco Odermatt strengthened his bid for a second straight World Cup title after winning Sunday's super-G at Cortina d'Ampezzo as great rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed out.

Switzerland's Odermatt clocked a time of one minute, 25.13 seconds, 0.76sec ahead of local hero Dominik Paris, on a tricky course in the Italian Dolomites which caught out a clutch of skiers.

"It was the perfect race for me again. Confidence helps, and after yesterday the confidence was very big again," said Odermatt, winner of Saturday's super-G.

Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger took advantage of 21 skiers not finishing the run to take third place, 1.03sec behind Odermatt, for his first ever super-G podium.

One of those was reigning super-G champion Kilde, who lost control on the Delta turn and allowed Odermatt to gain 100 points on him in both the overall and discipline standings.

"I think my run was quite good, I don't know why. I had a clear plan, but the plan was thrown away after 20 seconds," said Hemetsberger.

Odermatt's eighth win of the season extended the gap between him and Kilde to 148 in the super-G ranking while he leads by 313 points in the hunt for the crystal globe.

He is clear favourite to claim the super-G title with only two races in the discipline remaining this season, in Aspen and Soldeu.

The 25-year-old looked like he had fully shaken off his knee injury in the last speed race of the season ahead of the World Championships in Courchevel and Meribel which start early next month.

"I will enjoy some time (off), recover the body, the mind and the knee, and be refreshed for the World Champs," added Odermatt.

