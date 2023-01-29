Two-try Capuozzo hands Toulouse victory and warning to French

Paris (AFP) – Italian international full-back Ange Capuozzo grabbed two tries as Toulouse defeated Montpellier 23-9 in the Top 14 on Sunday, just a week out from his country's Six Nations opener against France.

Trailing 9-3 at the interval to the reigning champions, the 23-year-old Capuozzo turned on the style in the space of 10 second-half minutes.

His second score was as memorable as his mazy run which set up a winning try for Italy against the bamboozled Welsh in Cardiff last year.

On Sunday, Capuozzo slalomed down the line to deliver his team a bonus point and stretch Toulouse's lead in the table to eight points over Stade Francais.

Montpellier were also undone by poor discipline as two of Toulouse's tries came when centres Jan Serfontein and then Thomas Darmon were yellow-carded.

Hooker Guillaume Cramont grabbed Toulouse's other try of the night as the five-time European champions shrugged off the absence of eight players away on international duty.

For Montpellier, their points came courtesy of three penalties from the boot of fly-half Louis Carbonel.

