Winger Villiere recalled to France squad for Six Nations

Capbreton (France) (AFP) – Toulon winger Gabin Villiere, who played his first club game in two months on Saturday, was recalled Sunday to a revised 42-man France squad ahead of the Six Nations which begins next weekend.

The 27-year-old, a regular starter for Fabien Galthie's France team when he has been fit, has only played two matches all season.

Out of action since November 26 with injuries to his ankle and hand, he was not a part of the initial 42-man squad.

Last week, however, backs coach Laurent Labit said they would be watching Villiere during Toulon's Top 14 match against Pau, which they won 27-16.

"We know what Gabin is capable of doing and what he did with us," said Labit. "What matters most to us is how he feels."

The other newcomer in Galthie's 42-man squad is uncapped Stade Francais prop Clement Castets.

France won the Grand Slam last year and open their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Rome on February 5.

Revised 42-man France squad

Forwards: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Clement Castets (Stade Français), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Teddy Baubigny (Toulon), Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Alexandre Becognee (Montpellier), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Français), Charles Ollivon (Toulon)

Backs: Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles), Ethan Dumortier (Lyon), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse), Julien Delbouis (Stade Français), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Emilien Gailleton (Pau), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Begles), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

