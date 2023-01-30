LIV Golf tour announces full schedule for 2023

The LIV Golf series has shaken up the sport

London (AFP) – The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour announced its full 2023 schedule on Monday, including a return to five venues that hosted tournaments in last year's inaugural series.

The rebel circuit, which has split the elite golf world by luring away top stars from the US PGA Tour and European Tour, completed its first season of 54-hole events in October.

Centurion Club outside London, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Rich Harvest Farms near Chicago, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami and Royal Greens Golf and Country Club near Jeddah are all back on the list.

There will also be events at Orange County National in Orlando and at Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC.

Seven tournaments had previously been announced, including venues in Australia, Spain and Singapore, with the season starting in Mexico on February 24.

LIV Golf includes individual and team elements. Twelve franchises will compete in the 14-event schedule for a record $405 million in prize money.

"Last year helped lay the foundation for the future of golf at extraordinary courses that have hosted some of the world's top competitions," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

"LIV Golf's schedule features fantastic venues and championship sites for our official league launch that will carry the sport into a new era."

The tour, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's giant Public Investment Fund, has signed up many big names including reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson.

Earlier this month LIV Golf announced its first broadcast deal in the United States, penning a "multi-year" agreement with The CW Network.

In December, Augusta National said that LIV players would be able to compete in this year's Masters after deciding the event would keep its "current criteria" for 2023 entrants.

