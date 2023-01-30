NHL legend Bobby Hull dead at 84: Blackhawks

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Bobby Hull has died aged 84, the team announced on Monday

Montreal (AFP) – Canadian ice hockey legend Bobby Hull, regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, died Monday aged 84, his former NHL club the Chicago Blackhawks announced.

The blonde-haired Hull, who forged a reputation as one of the most feared goalscorers in ice hockey during his 23-year career, was known popularly as the "Golden Jet".

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a statement.

"Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club."

Hull helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup during a career that included a franchise record 604 goals.

National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman said during his 1960s heyday, "there was no more prolific goal-scorer in ice hockey."

"When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL rose to their feet in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves," Bettman said, describing Hull as a "true superstar".

Hull led the NHL goal-scoring charts on seven occasions and was twice named as winner of the Hart Trophy for Most Valuable Player.

He was a first-team All-Star on 10 occasions.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of its most iconic and distinctive players," Bettman added.

As well as his speed and eye for goal, Hull was also renowned for possessing one of the hardest slap shots the sport has ever seen, routinely clocking shots measured at more than 100mph.

Former Blackhawks goalie Glenn Hall once joked in 1965 that it was safer to simply let Hull score than attempt to save.

"There are days when you just step aside and leave the door wide open," Hall said. "It is a simple matter of self-preservation."

Away from ice hockey, Hull was mired in several controversies.

Two of his wives accused him of multiple incidents of domestic violence.

In 1998 meanwhile he caused controversy after an interview with the English-language Moscow Times in which he said the African-American population in the United States was growing too rapidly.

In the same interview, Hull said Adolf Hitler "had some good ideas. He just went a little bit too far."

