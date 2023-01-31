Haris Seferovic joins Celta Vigo on loan from Benfica

Madrid (AFP) – Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic has switched loan clubs, joining Celta Vigo of La Liga for the rest of the season, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is under contract with Portuguese giants Benfica but arrived in Spain from Turkish side Galatasaray, where he spent the first half of the campaign on loan and scored two goals in 13 appearances.

The moves marks Seferovic's return to the Spanish top flight after a stint with Real Sociedad in 2013/14.

