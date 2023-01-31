Ukrainian Kryvtsov joins Inter Miami

Miami (AFP) – Inter Miami have signed Ukrainian international defender Sergii Kryvtsov from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Major League Soccer club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old centre-half, who has been with Champions League regulars Shakhtar for the past 13 years, has signed a deal until the end of the 2024 season.

Kryvtsov, who becomes the only Ukrainian player currently in MLS, won eight Ukrainian league titles with Shakhtar and has played 31 times for the national team.

"Sergii is a composed defender who will provide valuable experience to our defensive line after many years playing at the highest levels both at the club and international levels," said Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson.

"He is a solid defender in the air and possesses strong leadership skills having been vice-captain at his previous club. Sergii is arriving after preseason with Shakhtar Donetsk, so he is ready to get incorporated into the group," he added.

