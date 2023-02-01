Ancelotti says football calendar going 'over the limit'

Ancelotti said his players did not have any time to rest

Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday said the football calendar is too demanding for players.

Los Blancos play in the Club World Cup in Morocco later in February and remain in contention for the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish league title.

Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in January, with the competition taking place in Saudi Arabia.

"We won't throw away a competition, because this club does not throw away competitions," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"(But) resting players now is important because the calendar is incredible.

"La Liga wants to do their thing, the federation (Spanish FA) wants to do their thing, FIFA wants to do their thing, UEFA wants to do their thing."

The coach said his players did not have any time to rest and something had to be done about the excessive amount of football played by elite sides.

"It's a very serious topic," continued the coach.

"We are excited to play and the players like it, but there's a limit for everything and I think that right now, with this calendar, we're going over it.

"All together we have to do something to change this."

