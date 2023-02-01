Mewis ruled out of US World Cup squad

United States midfielder Sam Mewis has been ruled out of July's Women's World Cup after undergoing knee surgery

Miami (AFP) – United States midfielder Sam Mewis has been ruled out of July's Women's World Cup after underdoing a second knee surgery, head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday.

Mewis was part of the US team which won the 2019 World Cup in France and has been a regular part of the squad collecting 83 appearances.

The 30-year-old had surgery on the injury in August but recently underwent another intervention.

"She isn't going to be able to play in the World Cup because of her injury and that is something we have known for a while," said Andonovski.

The United States have been drawn in Group E of the World Cup and will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and the winner of this month's playoff between Cameroon, Thailand and Portugal.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The US will take part this month in the four-nation, She Believes Cup, against Olympic champions Canada, Japan and Brazil.

Andonovski named a squad of 23 players for that tournament but left the door open for several players not named to still make a push for a World Cup spot during April's international window.

Attacker Catarina Macario, striker Sophia Smith, full-back Kelley O'Hara and attackers Christen Press and Tobin Heath, were all mentioned by the coach as players who could make the final squad.

The US coach said he hoped FIFA would reconsider their decision to only allow 23-player squads and accept a request from coaches to take 26 players, as was the case in the recent men's World Cup.

"I don't think it's a done deal. I know that, if not all, then the majority of the coaches of the national teams, that are going to participate in the World Cup would like to see 26 players roster," he said.

"There are so many different reasons why all the coaches want this, and different coaches wanted for a different reason, but mainly it is the health and the safety of the players.

"We've seen it in just the recent past, how many injuries top female players around the world have had," he added.

