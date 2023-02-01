Paris Olympics: Latvia joins Ukraine's boycott threat over 'neutral' Russians

Paris Olympics 2024

The Olympic Games will be held in Paris in 2024.

Latvia emerged on Wednesday as the first country to back Ukraine's threat to boycott next year's Olympics in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals while war continues to rage.

“For as long as there is an ongoing war in Ukraine, participation of the Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic Games under any flag is unacceptable,” Latvian Olympic Committee president Zorzs Tikmers said.

Latvia's move came less than a week after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) – which has overall control of the Games – said it wants to let competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus take part in the quadrennial event.

The national Olympic committees (NOC), which send the teams, have mostly backed the IOC's stance.

But Tikmers upped the ante on Wednesday. The former Olympic medallist said Latvia should boycott Olympic qualifying competitions, which are underway in some sports, if Russians or Belarusians are allowed in.

"NOC Latvia deems unacceptable for Latvian teams and individual athletes to participate in such international sports competitions that have not expelled Russian and Belarusian athletes from the participation, including the Olympic qualifications competitions," he said.

Latvia, which borders Russia, called on international sports bodies as well as countries including Britain, France and Canada to speak out against Russia's involvement and stop the country and Belarus from gaining “soft power” through sports.

Last week, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned any attempt to incorporate athletes from the countries. "Any neutral flag for Russia would be stained with blood," he said.

Dogfight

However, a huge behind-the-scenes dogfight looms.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, back the IOC efforts to find a path for Russians or Belarusians who have not been actively supporting the war in Ukraine.

The IOC also has cited human rights concerns at the United Nations that athletes must not face discrimination based solely on their passport.

Zelensky invited the IOC boss Thomas Bach last week to to visit Bakhmut, a wrecked city on the war’s frontline.

And Zelensky's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak issued a critical tweet.

#IOC is a promoter of war, murder & destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure RF destroying 🇺🇦 & then offers 🇷🇺 a platform to promote genocide & encourages their further killings.

Obviously ru-money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn’t have a smell of 🇺🇦 blood. Right, Mr. #Bach? — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 30, 2023

The IOC in turn lambasted Podolyak's comments.

“They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion,” it added.

But the IOC's yearning to have all 206 national teams competing next year in Paris and maintain calm will come under increasing pressure.

On Monday, Wladimir Klitschko, the Ukrainian former boxer suggested in a video message that sports administrators would be accomplices to the war if Russian and Belarusian athletes competed.

Klitschko's statement, filmed beside bomb-damaged buildings, started: “Dear Thomas Bach.”

And it added: “The world is watching you, history will judge you. Good luck with your decision.”

While key Olympic sports like track and field and swimming excluded Russians and Belarusians soon after the war started, tennis and cycling have allowed the athletes to compete as neutrals.

