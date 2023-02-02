Gatland's second coming will spark Wales revival, says former charge Popham

Warren Gatland takes over a struggling Wales side in his second spell in charge

Paris (AFP) – Warren Gatland is unlikely to produce an instant Six Nations Grand Slam in his second stint as Wales head coach as he did the first time but former back-rower Alix Popham said the team "will kick on in the right direction."

Gatland enjoyed a highly successful 12-year spell garnering four Six Nations titles -- including three Grand Slams -- before stepping down after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

However, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) turned to the 59-year-old New Zealander again when they sacked his compatriot Wayne Pivac in December after a dire 2022 which yielded just three victories in 12 Tests.

Gatland's first match in charge is a tough ask hosting the world's number one ranked side Ireland -- arguably the team he least likes due to the manner in which he was dismissed as their coach in 2001 -- on Saturday.

Popham was a dashing loose forward and part of the 2008 Grand Slam winning squad who witnessed first hand the dynamic impact Gatland had when he replaced the fired Gareth Jenkins.

"He is good at pulling people together, making them tick and buy into his mission," Popham told AFP. "Especially with this quick turnaround he is the only person to come in and be able to do a job.

"He knows two thirds of the playing group, he knows Wales.

"I have got full confidence we will kick on in the right direction, but do not expect miracles."

'Dangerous beast'

Popham said Gatland has shown how he can transform players when they enter the Wales camp.

Time and again squad members would come together for the national team after trying campaigns for their regions yielding little success but Popham said Gatland would get them to "punch above their weight."

"Something clicks with Gatland when he brings boys into camp," 43-year-old Popham said.

"He will have looked at every detail and that one percent or 0.5 percent makes a difference.

"He does not mind picking inexperienced players and putting them into the Colosseum.

"Players want to play for him and will go that extra inch. Which in Test rugby can make all the difference."

Gatland, who had three periods as British and Irish Lions coach which included securing an epic series draw with New Zealand in 2017, is also a dab hand at getting under the skin of opponents.

His favoured target was Ireland when they enjoyed success under Joe Schmidt, landing three Six Nations titles including the 2018 Grand Slam.

"He leaves no stone unturned. He is very good with mind games and winding people up," said Popham.

"He is a good character to have involved."

Gatland's second coming, though, will be missing one hugely influential character from his first period in charge -- defence coach Shaun Edwards, now having a similarly significant impact on the France setup.

Gatland has brought in Mike Forshaw, who he hopes will weave the same magic.

"Edwards' departure was the biggest mistake by the WRU in a long list of mistakes they have committed," said former Scarlets forward Popham.

"That was not the best move but I am sure Gatland has done his homework on the person who has come in."

Gatland's biggest challenge after the tough year Wales endured in 2022 is "to restore their confidence", according to Popham.

Popham believes Wales will finish third behind France and Ireland respectively but he cautions the Welsh are never more dangerous than when taken for granted.

"Gatland does not over-complicate things. His is a simple but effective game plan," Popham said.

"That makes it easier to buy into being in that arm wrestle with 70 minutes gone.

"Their fitness levels will be through the roof as he trains them very hard, so to still be in with a shot with 10 minutes remaining is all the fans want from them.

"When Wales are underdogs they are a dangerous beast."

