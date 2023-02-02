Halfpenny out of Six Nations opener due to injury

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland

The full-back was due to win his 98th cap in his first start for 19 months in the opening game of Warren Gatland's second spell in charge.

Halfpenny had overcome a serious knee injury to get himself back into contention for selection.

His replacement for the clash against the top-ranked side in the world at the Principality Stadium will be Cardiff's Liam Williams.

"Unfortunately, Leigh had a back spasm this morning and Liam will be playing," said Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys. "I think it's more disappointing for him as a person. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable person.

"He has got to pick himself up again. You feel for him that he's got to pull out at this late stage."

