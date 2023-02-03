Klopp won't let Liverpool flops feel sorry for themselves

London (AFP) – Jurgen Klopp has warned struggling Liverpool there is no room for "self-pity" as he fights to stop their troubled season spiralling further out of control.

Klopp's side head to relegation-threatened Wolves on Saturday languishing in ninth place in the Premier League after one win in their past six games in all competitions.

The Reds, currently 10 points adrift of the top four, also crashed out of the FA Cup fourth round at Brighton last weekend, ending their defence of the trophy.

After that painful stoppage-time defeat on the south coast, Klopp drew attention to the unhappy body language of some of his players, who came close to winning a historic quadruple last season.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has admitted the campaign deteriorated after the World Cup break.

But Klopp, who still hopes to salvage the season, is determined to stop his squad feeling sorry for themselves.

"Self-pity is not allowed in these moments," he said. "We are human beings and know these moments when you think 'Oh my God, everything is going against me'.

"There's only one person who can change that really and it's yourself. These kind of things can happen and will happen in the future as well, but it's about limiting the time to get back on track."

Publicly at least, Klopp has no answers for the poor form of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, among others.

But the German believes the situation can be turned around, pointing to the recent resurgence of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford after a poor period for his club.

"We all see that some players didn't exactly reach the level they reached for us consistently over four or five or six years. That's not unusual, it happens to other players as well," Klopp said.

"One of the best examples ever probably will be Marcus Rashford. The season he had last year and the season he has this year, I'm not sure he can really explain it. Now he is flying. That's how it goes.

"The times in between these two extremes we have to use and go through it and fight through it.

"You have to get through this and the players I know, my players, they will go through that and show again how good they are."

