Paris Olympics torch relay to start in Marseille

Paris Olympics 2024

Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan raises the Olympic flag with Head of Paris 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet at Marseille City Hall on 3 February, 2023.

The southern port city of Marseille will host the Olympic flame in April 2024 before it continues its journey across France to Paris, organisers announced on Friday.

Advertising Read more

The torch will arrive in Marseille from Greece, the spiritual home of the Olympics, on a three-masted ship.

"In the spring of 2024, Marseille will have the honour and good fortune to be the first city to welcome the Olympic flame on French soil," Paris 2024 organisers said in a statement.

"The Belem, a majestic three-masted ship, will carry the flame across the Mediterranean Sea from Athens to Marseille, two cities closely connected by a shared history."

À JAMAIS LES PREMIERS ✨



Marseille sera la 1ère ville 🇫🇷 à accueillir la flamme en 2024 ! En provenance d'Athènes, la flamme traversera la Méditerranée à bord du Belem pour lancer le Relais de la Flamme Olympique 🔥



Avec nos parrains officiels on vous prépare une belle fête ! pic.twitter.com/8fBMiymUlh — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) February 3, 2023

Chief organiser Tony Estanguet said Marseille "was a natural and clear choice" to host the arrival of the torch.

Marseille will host sailing events for the Games.

It will set the tone for a Games whose opening ceremony will be held on the Seine in Paris.

The Paris OIympics take place from 26 July to 11 August, 2024.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe