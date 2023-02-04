Impressive Ireland thump Wales in Six Nations opener

Josh van der Flier made the first of his 46 Ireland appearances in 2016

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ireland started their Six Nations campaign impressively by thrashing Wales 34-10 on Saturday for their first win in Cardiff in the tournament since 2013.

It took Caelan Doris, the Leinster No. 8, a mere 124 seconds to grab the first try of the 2023 Six Nations and take the wind out of Wales' sails on Warren Gatland's return as head coach.

Andy Farrell's world ranked number one side were clinical and ruthless as they kicked-off their campaign with a bonus-point victory.

World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier grabbed the all-important fourth try in the 72nd minute when Wales were down to 14 men with Liam Williams in the sin-bin for a high tackle.

"We came out, started really well which was really important having not won here for ten years," player of the match in Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan told the BBC.

"We probably slipped off a bit in the second half so there's still plenty to work on but we're delighted to get a bonus point and start the Six Nations with a win.

"These are the occasions you want to be part of, in this stadium against a tough side."

Farrell had to change his starting lineup before kick-off when scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park pulled out with a hamstring strain -- veteran Conor Murray came off the bench to replace him.

Gatland's last Six Nations game in 2019 had been against Ireland in Cardiff when Wales completed the third Grand Slam of the Kiwi coach's 12-year stint in charge.

He had started his initial reign in 2008 with a win at Twickenham over England, but there was no repeat.

"We're disappointed. We lacked discipline and accuracy in that first half and that put us under pressure," Wales captain Ken Owens told the BBC.

"We showed character in the second half, we kept pushing but mistakes at key moments let us down against the best team in the world.

"We've got to learn from this quickly on the hoof," he added.

Ireland went onto the offensive from the kick-off and struck from their first attack with Doris crashing over.

Skipper Johnny Sexton converted and the Welsh crowd were immediately silenced.

Six minutes later it was second row James Ryan who barged over in similar style from close range and Sexton doubled the lead with his conversion.

Keenan then thwarted Wales' best chance of the opening quarter when he beat Rio Dyer to the ball as it dribbled over the line after a kick and chase.

Dan Biggar did get the home side off the mark with a simple penalty, but his kick was matched four minutes later by Sexton.

As Wales grew into the game, their hopes of getting back into the contest were dashed when James Lowe picked off a pass by Biggar and raced 70 metres for an interception try that made it 22 points in 21 minutes.

Sexton added the extras and then kicked a penalty to make it 27-3 at the break.

The Welsh began the second half more positively and when Williams dived over under the posts six minutes after the re-start the fans were hoping for a revival. Biggar converted, but that was as good as it got.

Van der Flier ensured the Irish left with a fourth try from close range and Ross Byrne rounded things off with the conversion.

© 2023 AFP