Vlahovic back among goals as Juve stroll past Salernitana

Dusan Vlahovic took his league tally to eight with his brace at Salernitana

Salerno (Italy) (AFP) – Dusan Vlahovic scored his first Juventus goals in nearly four months on Tuesday with a brace in his team's easy 3-0 win at Salernitana.

Advertising Read more

Serbia forward Vlahovic set Juve on their way to victory in Salerno when he rifled in a penalty off the post in the 26th minute and then swept in Juve's third just after half-time.

Filip Kostic tapped in Juve's second shortly before the break after Vlahovic's mishit shot fell to his international teammate, helping Juve up to 10th and 12 points off the European positions.

Vlahovic's double broke a club goal duck which stretched back to mid-October, when he struck a last-minute derby winner against Torino.

Since then the 23-year-old has struggled with injuries, only coming back to action in Juve's home defeat to Monza last time out after playing twice more in October and then underwhelming at the World Cup.

His return was a boost to coach Massimiliano Allegri who lost Leandro Paredes and Arkadiusz Milik to injury and may not have Paul Pogba back until next week's Europa League clash with Nantes.

Salernitana have won just once in their last nine matches, losing six, and are seven points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Davide Nicola's side could easily have lost more heavily as Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa both struck the woodwork after Vlahovic put Juve three ahead, and they could yet be sucked deeper towards trouble.

On Monday Salernitana travel to Verona, who sit just inside the drop zone and have only lost once since Marco Zaffaroni took charge during the winter break.

© 2023 AFP