France's Ntamack says Ireland 'comfortable favourites' in Dublin meeting

Rome (AFP) – France fly-half Romain Ntamack says Ireland are "comfortable favourites" for Saturday's predicted Six Nations title decider with Ireland in Dublin.

This weekend's hosts are top of the World Rugby rankings with Ntamack's outfit, who won a Grand Slam last year, second. Both sides won their opening games of the tournament.

Andy Farrell's Ireland eased past Wales last Saturday thanks to a first half blitz while Les Bleus claimed a 14th straight Test victory by holding on against Italy 24 hours later.

"They are world number one, it's not for nothing, they are comfortably favourites," 33-Test playmaker Ntamack told AFP on Tuesday.

"There's no debate. They showed and proved that in round one against Wales.

"They're good in all areas. They have very few weaknesses, if any. It's going to be an arm wrestle for 80 minutes," he added.

This year's Six Nations has the shadow of the Rugby World Cup looming over it. Hosts France kick off the tournament against three-time winners New Zealand in Paris on September 8.

Ntamack, 23, played down the pressure of the showpiece event.

"First things first, we'll be happy to win on Saturday. It would mean that we're still in line for a second Grand Slam. It's really the objective," he said.

"Beyond impressing, beyond thinking about the World Cup, if we want to defend our title and write history, it comes with a win in Ireland," he added.

At the Stadio Olimpico last Sunday, Ntamack set up two tries for team-mates after a personally disappointing November campaign, despite French wins over World Cup holders South Africa, Australia and Japan.

"Those things happen. I know what I do well, what I do less well," he said.

"It didn't stop me sleeping. I'm happy to be back to my best," he added.

'Inspiring'

Ntamack, son of former free-running France three-quarter Emile, plays his club rugby for record five-time Champions Cup winners Toulouse as his father did.

Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont won the 2021 Champions Cup and Top 14 double together with Toulouse © Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP/File

Nine of Ireland's starting team last weekend play for Leinster, who have won that title on four occasions.

"They have played together for a while: 90% of them come from Leinster, they're together for the whole year," Ntamack said.

"They know each other inside out. They're great players who are used to playing big games," he added.

In Rome, Ntamack and Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont reached a France record of 22 internationals together as a half-back partnership.

At Lansdowne Road they are likely to face 110-time capped fly-half Johnny Sexton and his fellow Test centurion in No. 9 Conor Murray.

"They are players that we admire, who have lasted, despite their age, they're still performing well," Ntamack said.

"It shows their efficiency in the Ireland shirt.

"It's inspiring but it stops there, they are our opponents. Even if we respect them, we will try and beat them when we face them," he added.

