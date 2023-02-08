Pelicans star Williamson sidelined through NBA All-Star Game

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans will remain sidelined by a right hamstring injury through at least next week's NBA All-Star Game, Pelicans coach Willie Green said

Washington (AFP) – New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss the team's next three games and the NBA All-Star Game with a right hamstring injury, Pelicans coach Willie Green said on Wednesday.

Williamson is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game in 29 contests for New Orleans, but he has not played since January 2 due to the injury.

At 29-27, the Pelicans rank eighth in the Western Conference.

Williams is expected to be reevaluated after the NBA All-Star Game break.

The news comes two weeks after the 22-year-old US standout was named to his first NBA All-Star Game starter spot and his second time on the elite roster.

New Orleans made Williamson the top pick overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season with a broken right foot. In the 2020-21 campaign, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Pelicans.

