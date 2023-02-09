Scotland recall Fagerson for Wales Six Nations clash

London (AFP) – Zander Fagerson has been recalled to Scotland's starting side for their Six Nations match at home to Wales on Saturday.

The return of the Glasgow prop is the only change to the run-on XV that launched Scotland's tournament with a thrilling 29-23 win away to England last weekend.

Fagerson, out for more than two months with injury, replaced WP Nel in the team announced by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday.

Nel drops down to the bench, with Simon Berghan -- among the replacements at Twickenham -- now omitted entirely from the match-day 23.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

