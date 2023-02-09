Wales prop great Tony Faulkner dead at 81

Tony Faulkner (3L, back row) pictured in a Wales team photo ahead of a 1976 Five Nations match against France in Cardiff

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales front-row great Tony 'Charlie' Faulkner has died aged 81, it was announced Thursday.

Advertising Read more

The former Pontypool loosehead prop earned 19 caps for Wales between 1975 and 1979, winning four titles, including two Grand Slams, in what was the then Five Nations.

He was also a key figure in adding a hard edge up front to an outstanding Wales side with backs of the calibre of JPR Williams, Gerald Davies, Phil Bennett and Gareth Edwards.

Faulkner, together with his Pontypool teammates Bobby Windsor and Graham Price, formed an all-club front row for Wales, with the fearsome trio -- also selected for the 1977 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand -- collectively known as the "Viet Gwent".

Faulkner, born in Newport, joined Pontypool from Cross Keys in September 1972, and went on to make 210 appearances, scoring 12 tries.

Following his retirement, Faulkner had coaching roles at several clubs, including Newport and Cardiff.

"Charlie was a much-loved character and a massive part of the history of Pontypool RFC," said a statement on the club's Twitter feed. "He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"Everyone at Pontypool RFC sends their deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to Charlie's family at this very difficult time."

Pontypool chairman Pete Jeffreys paid tribute to Faulkner, renowned in particular for his scrummaging.

"He was a genuine legend at our club and in Welsh rugby too, but also an absolute gentleman. A genuine nice guy who everybody loved and spoke highly of," Jeffreys told WalesOnline.

"I was watching the 'Slammed 70s' documentary on (BBC) TV and it was noticeable how he, Graham Price and Bobby Windsor came in and helped toughen up the Wales side.

"Legend is often an overused word in sport, but not in Charlie's case. He was a true legend of our game."

© 2023 AFP