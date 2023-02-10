England boss Borthwick wary of Italy pace

Hero in defeat - Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo scores a try against France in Rome despite the challenge of Gregory Alldritt

London (AFP) – England coach Steve Borthwick has warned his side to beware the speed of Italy's backs ahead of their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Both teams go into the second round match following defeats, with England beaten 29-23 at home to Scotland in Borthwick's first game in charge since succeeding Eddie Jones, with Italy giving reigning champions France a scare before going down 29-24 in Rome.

But a notable feature of Italy's performance at the Stadio Olimpico was the speed at which they moved the ball with full-back Ange Capuozzo scoring a fine try.

It was Capuozzo's stunning scything counter-attack run past several defenders that led to Italy's last-gasp win over Wales in Cardiff last season which ended a woeful 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations.

And Edoardo Padovani, who received the try-scoring pass from Capuozzo at the Principality Stadium, has regained his starting place on the wing for the first time since that landmark result.

England missed several tackles while conceding tries against Scotland and Borthwick knows Italy now have the personnel to punish any similar lapses at Twickenham this weekend.

"Well I think that they clearly have pace," said former England captain Borthwick after naming his side to face the Azzurri on Friday.

"They certainly have pace in their back three. Tomasso Allan at 10 (fly-half), the players they have got in the inside backs, they have got experience, many of them have got experience in rugby at the highest level."

Italy, still searching for a first win over England in 29 Tests between the two countries, have long been known for their set-piece strength at the scrum.

But Borthwick, himself a former lock, said there was now an added dimension to Italy's forward play.

"I talked about the fitness of that forward pack, I also look at the competition at the breakdown," he explained.

"Italy have got a high degree of competition at that breakdown, which was certainly evident in their game against France."

Borthwick has revamped his back division for Sunday's match, moving captain Owen Farrell from inside centre to his favoured club position of fly-half, with Harlequins stand-off Marcus Smith dropping down to the bench.

The duo had started the last eight Tests together, with Jones hoping the pair would be in harness at this year's World Cup in France.

But Borthwick has broken up the misfiring partnership after one game in charge.

"I've been very clear that every game matters for England," said Borthwick. "I'm not looking to games beyond or aspects beyond in months to come - I focus upon this week and that's what I'm doing with this team."

A fit-again Henry Slade has returned to form a new centre partnership with the in-form Ollie Lawrence.

"I feel this is a team right for this game," said Borthwick.

"Having Henry Slade available this week is very important. His distribution skills and his left-foot kicking option are great strengths."

© 2023 AFP