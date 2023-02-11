Bencic reaches second final of year in Abu Dhabi

Final push: Belinda Bencic on her way to victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – Belinda Bencic reached her second final of the year on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Advertising Read more

The Swiss second seed eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory and registered her 11th win of 2023, tying Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka for most tour wins so far.

Bencic won the Adelaide International title last month for her seventh career WTA singles title.

"The work we're putting in on the practice court is showing already. I didn't expect it to go so fast, but that doesn't mean we have to slow down," said Bencic after her 90-minute win.

Haddad Maia had taken a total of seven hours and 43 minutes to win three three-setters on her way to the last four while Bencic had spent only three hours and 20 minutes on court in her earlier rounds.

World number nine Bencic will face either China's Zheng Qinwen or Russian player Liudmila Samsonova in Sunday's championship match.

Bencic has never played Zheng and has lost all three times she has faced the big-hitting Samsonova.

© 2023 AFP