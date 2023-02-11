Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place

Tangiers (Morocco) (AFP) – Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo came from behind to earn a 4-2 win over Egyptian side Al Ahly and finish third in the Club World Cup on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Gabriel Barbosa netted two penalties for the Brazilian side, while his strike partner Pedro also struck twice in Tangier, Morocco.

Ahmed Abdelkader had netted a brace for Al Ahly to give them the lead but after defender Ali Maaloul missed a penalty, Khaled Abdelfattah's red card in the 69th minute tilted the game in Flamengo's favour and they won emphatically.

Spanish giants Real Madrid face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final in Rabat later on Saturday.

© 2023 AFP