Bangladesh collapse after promising start against Sri Lanka

Cape Town (AFP) – Bangladesh collapsed with the bat after a promising start in their Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Bangladesh lost five wickets for 24 runs in the closing stages of their innings, finishing with 126 for eight.

After the early loss of Murshida Khatun, run out attempting a single off the first ball she faced, Bangladesh scored briskly to reach 48 for two at the end of the six-over powerplay and 72 for three at the halfway mark.

Shamima Sultana (20), Sobhana Mostary (29) and captain Nigar Sultana (28) all scored briskly but the innings crumbled after the Bangladesh skipper was caught at midwicket off spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe in the 16th over.

Ranasinghe was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler, taking three for 23.

The match was played on the same pitch on which Sri Lanka beat South Africa on Friday when they restricted the hosts to the same total, 126, although South Africa lost nine wickets in an unsuccessful chase.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 126-8 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 29; O. Ranasinghe 3-23, C. Athapaththu 2-19).

Toss: Bangladesh.

Match situation: Sri Lanka need 127 runs to win.

