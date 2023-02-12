Former Brighton, Newcastle coach Hughton named as new Ghana manager

Accra (AFP) – Former Brighton and Newcastle manager Chris Hughton was on Sunday named as the new coach of Ghana and tasked with taking the Black Stars to the next Africa Cup of Nations.

The 64-year-old had been working as a technical adviser for the team since February last year.

Ex-Ireland international defender Hughton steps up to replace Otto Addo who quit after Ghana failed to get beyond the group stage of last year's World Cup in Qatar.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties," said a GFA statement.

Hughton has also coached Birmingham, Norwich and Nottingham Forest.

In qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, the Black Stars currently share the Group E lead with Angola on four points after two rounds, three above the Central African Republic and Madagascar.

