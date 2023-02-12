Haaland hands Man City injury scare

Erling Haaland (left) was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Aston Villa

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Erling Haaland was forced off at half-time during Manchester City's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday to leave the English champions sweating on the Norwegian superstar's fitness.

City face Arsenal in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Emirates on Wednesday and return to Champions League action against RB Leipzig seven days later.

Haaland appeared to injure his thigh in a collision with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez midway through the first half.

However, he played on till the break and showed no ill effects as his blistering pace helped set up City's second goal for Ilkay Gundogan.

Haaland did though step aside to allow Riyad Mahrez to convert a penalty late in the half as City went in 3-0 up at the interval.

