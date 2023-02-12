Sinner defeats Cressy in Montpellier to claim seventh title

Montpellier (France) (AFP) – Italy's Jannik Sinner captured his seventh career title on Sunday when he defeated serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in the Montpellier ATP final.

The 21-year Sinner, who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last month, has won six of his seven tour-level titles on hard courts. His other triumph came on clay in Umag.

Sinner will move up to 14 in the world rankings while Cressy competing in his fourth tour-level final, was aiming to win his second ATP title.

The 25-year-old American, who defeated top seed and world number nine Holger Rune in the semi-finals, will break into the top 40 next week.

