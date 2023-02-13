England take control of group with convincing win over Ireland

England's Alice Capsey bashing her way to a 21-ball half century against Ireland

Paarl (South Africa) (AFP) – England took control of Group Two in the Women's T20 World Cup when they beat Ireland by four wickets at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday, for a second successive win.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone showed why she was in demand at the Indian Women's Premier League auction when she sparked an Ireland collapse to 105 all out.

Ecclestone, bought by the Uttar Pradesh Warriorz franchise for the equivalent of about 220,000 US dollars earlier on Monday, took three for 13.

Another WPL target, Alice Capsey, bought by Delhi Capitals for 91,000 dollars, set up an early finish by hitting 51 off 22 balls in England's reply.

The 18-year-old's dismissal was the first of five wickets which fell for 33 runs before victory was secured.

England, committed to an attacking approach, boosted their net run rate following a similarly convincing win against the West Indies on Saturday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, who attracted the joint-highest IPL price for an overseas player, had a quiet day, bowling two overs for 20 runs and being dismissed for five. She was bought by Mumbai Indians for 390,000 dollars.

Ireland batted first and were doing reasonably well at 80 for two when Ecclestone had top-scorer Gaby Lewis caught at deep square leg for 36.

Ecclestone trapped Eimear Richardson leg before wicket with her next delivery and Ireland were on a slide. They lost their last eight wickets for 25 runs.

Fellow slow bowlers, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and off-spinner Charlie Dean, took three and two wickets respectively.

Brief scores:

Ireland 105 in 18.2 overs (G. Lewis 36; S. Ecclestone 3-13, C. Dean 2-26, S. Glenn 3-19}.

England 107-6 in 14.2 overs (A. Capsey 51; C. Murray 3-15).

Result: England won by 4 wickets.

Toss: Ireland.

